Florida Woman Arrested for Sexual Assault of Chihuahua, Selling Video on Snapchat

A Florida woman went to shocking lengths to make $500. In a recent Facebook post, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office revealed that they’d arrested 27-year-old Logan Guminski for making and selling a video of herself engaging in a sex act with one of her dogs.

Officers received an anonymous tip claiming that Guminski posted the graphic video in January, per the post.

According to an arrest report obtained by Ocala-News.com, the tip included the 32-second video in question.

Florida Woman Accused of Sexually Assaulting Chihuahua, Selling Video for $500

The clip allegedly showed a brown and white chihuahua “licking the unclothed vagina of a white female,” the outlet reported. In the video, Guminski allegedly “utilize(d) her hand to manually manipulate her vagina” and she “coerce(d) the dog to continue its act” by petting it, per the outlet.

Amid their investigation, detectives confirmed Guminski was the person in the video. They also located several photos and videos of her with the abused animal, according to the Facebook post.

Two months later, Guminski was questioned by detectives. During that interview, Guminski classified herself as a “content creator” who makes sexually explicit photos and videos to sell online. Per the post, Guminski admitted to sharing the video in question with another user, who requested its creation. That user allegedly paid $500 for the disturbing clip.

Additionally, Guminski allegedly said that she’s been involved in sexual activity with another dog. She said that the videos of both incidents were still stored on her cell phone, the post claimed.

Guminski was placed under arrest for Sexual Activity Involving an Animal and Filming Sexual Activity Involving an Animal and transported to the Marion County Jail. She was released the following day on $10,000 bond, Ocala-News.com reported.