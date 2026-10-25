Florida’s Newest Local Hero Is a Woman Dressed as a Giant Banana. Here’s How She Saved the Day.

This is bananas: Around 4:00 a.m. on October 24, a woman, Stephanie Oropeza, in a banana costume, stopped to help a driver who had just crashed into an eating establishment, The Moderne — Bar & Grill. According to WFTV Channel 9, the driver’s black SUV drove onto the bar’s patio, hit a cement planter, and sent tables and chairs flying, destroying six of the former and over twelve of the latter.

Oropeza was driving home from a Halloween party with her fiancé when they saw the driver veer off the road. They, thus, checked the individual for injuries and called for help. Oropeza told the local news channel that she’s actually studying to be a nurse, so lending a hand felt natural. The restaurant has confirmed that none of their staff members were hurt, and, fortunately, no one was dining outside at the time of the crash.

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Still, the photos of the wreckage weren’t pleasant… The establishment’s owner, Michael Nguyen, estimates that replacing the custom fence alone could cost between $30,000 and $50,000. He was in Japan when the crash occurred.

Despite its own losses, The Moderne posted a surveillance video and asked the public to help find the good Samaritan in yellow who came to the rescue, joking that the banana had “split” before they could thank her. Of course, Oropeza was identified pretty quickly.

The cause of the crash is still unconfirmed.