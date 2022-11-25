Floyd’s Best-Selling Sectional Is 30% off for Black Friday

[Trumpet sounds] Huzzah! We have made it through the Big Feast Day™, and can now revel in our gluttony as we scour the interweb for the finest of deals on the most monumental day of sales; this is how we’ll survive the indigestion and secure that much-needed serotonin boost to carry us to the end of the year. Sure, our planet may be hurtling toward the impending Waterworld-ification (enough time spent with opinionated uncles at the Thanksgiving table is all we need to know that we might be doomed) but that doesn’t mean we can’t make the most of our dry planet by having a disgustingly beautiful living space that will leave all our design-obsessed friends’ jaws on the floor. Step one: Get a sleek, comfortable sectional sofa to anchor the room. The best way to accomplish this?: hitting Floyd’s big Black Friday sale.

The Floyd Sectional, aka the sectional of our dreams, is finally 30% off, and you can custom-configure the pieces in hundreds of ways to fit your space perfectly—regardless of how much square footage you have to spare. Not only can you design your own two- to five-piece sectional, but Floyd’s designed its sectional so that you can start small but always add onto it—in case you move into a mansion or win the housing lottery or whatever.

What good is a couch if it’s not primed for lounging? Thankfully, Floyd’s sectional made it on to our list of the most comfortable couches, so you can Netflix ‘n chill all cuffing season long without getting a stiff neck. The secret is that “[It’s] designed with a deep seat, with each unit comprising two densities of foam,” according to the folks at Floyd. This design “creates a soft landing without sacrificing support [while] a third density of foam in the backrest provides comfort no matter your lounging style.”

On top of scoring a sleek mid-century-inspired sofa for a few thousand dollars less than other retailers (ahem, Herman Miller, Design Within Reach), Floyd is also offering 20% off sitewide. This means you can snag deals on the modular table, which integrates into your new sectional seamlessly, or zhuzh up the whole room with a new rug woven with responsibly-sourced New Zealand wool and Indian cotton.

Last but certainly not least, chuck some high-contrast throw pillows to your cart to jazz up your living room’s new centerpiece with a pop of color. The two bouclé options are made from garment waste and treated with “Silver Ion Technology”, while the Tonus and Sisu fabrics were designed by Nina Koppel for Kvadrat and are GREENGUARD Gold-certified. Basically, this means that no matter which pillow you decide to adorn your new sofa with, it will be not only stunnin’, but super easy to clean (so you can spare yourself freakouts over spills or muddy paws; the holidays are hectic enough as it is).

New year, new grown-up adult apartment, you.

Head over to Floyd’s Black Friday Sale to get 20% off everything and 30% off the Floyd Sectional.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Check out the rest of the killer deals for Black Friday 2022 here.