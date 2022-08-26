Floyd’s Furniture of Our Dreams Is Already 20% Off for Labor Day

I used to write predominantly about architecture and design, and in 2016, I met Kyle Hoff, one of Floyd’s founders and CEO, on a flight to Milan to attend Salone del Mobile, a.k.a the Milan Furniture Fair, as Floyd was launching to much fanfare. Since, Hoff and co-founder Alex O’Dell have grown their Detroit-based brand tremendously by showcasing their ideas for accessible, high-end design that can also reduce the waste created by low-quality, disposable furniture. Now, with the brand’s arsenal of sofas, bed frames, and more, it’s hard to believe that it launched on Kickstarter with just one product—the Floyd Leg.

These days, Floyd isn’t just a top player in the direct-to-consumer furniture world; it’s also a house of innovation. And if you’ve been curious about owning the brand’s sleek decor, there’s no better time than now to smash that order button, because Floyd’s Labor Day sale is already live—meaning you can save at least 20% on everything sitewide. Here are our top picks for what to pick up from Floyd during this moment of big-time savings—but hit Floyd’s website to browse its full selection of on-sale seating, tables, outdoor furniture, and beyond.

Get the sectional sofa for 25% off

The Floyd sectional is currently an extra-special 25% off. It’s easy to imagine a cooler version of yourself lounging on this two-piece sectional in cream bouclé, looking chic while reading a book and smoking a Rick n’ Morty doobie—that, my friends, is the epitome of affordable luxury. Not only is this set modular, and can easily accommodate additions (like Floyd’s very mid-century-esque modular table) but it’s also received top marks for being super-comfortable.

Save $35 on the Floyd Leg (that started it all)

The Leg is a really innovative set of four powder-coated steel legs that can turn any flat surface into a table (and it’s currently 20% off). The set is an amazing way to make use of items you might’ve previously tossed in a landfill, i.e. a bunch of old skateboards glued together, an insane slab of driftwood you found, or a broken table top, that now gets a new life—truly the start of a conversation piece, if you use your imagination.

Grab the brand’s ultra-versatile platform bed

You’ve seen it on Instagram; now bring it home and turn your bedroom into a relaxing Japandi den. With 20% off, you’ll save up to $430 on this matches-everything bed frame, depending on which size and style you go for.

Instant shelves

In addition to the OG legs, the shelf brackets will forever be my personal favorites because of how useful and timeless they are; they allow you to choose the placement and length of your wall shelving. They’ve moved with me through countless apartments unscathed and can easily transition through manic style changes every few years. Save 20% on them, too!

At Rec Room, we love Floyd’s pieces because they get our imaginations firing, and inspire us to think about my space differently. Now, go make a table out of something your ex left!

