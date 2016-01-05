Flume Announces New Album ‘Skin’ With A Teaser Mini-Mix

Sydney’s Harley Streten, aka ya boi Flume, hasn’t exactly kept quiet since the release of his world-conquering self-titled debut in 2012. A series of high profile remixes of tracks from the likes of Disclosure and Lorde, a collab EP with compatriot Chet Faker, and a low-key fresh cut in 2015, and a strong presence at festivals around the globe have kept the future-bass star in the fore. Still, anticipation for album number two has been reaching boiling point for fans. And now, the wait is over.

With a matter of fact announcement, Harley declared this morning that “the album is almost finished. It’s called Skin“. Along with the announcement comes a satisfying four-and-a-half-minute mini-mix showcasing the album’s material, signalling both Flume’s signature bursts of future bass alongside a disparate and diverse range of newfound influences ranging from tap-drip trap to minimalist electronica.

Listen to the mini-mix below, available for download here. No album release date has been set as of yet.

Flume performs at Laneway Festival 2016 on the following dates:

Saturday January 30 // The Meadow, Gardens By The Bay // Singapore

Monday February 1 // Silo Park // Auckland NZ

Friday February 5 // Harts Mill // Adelaide SA

Saturday February 6 // Showgrounds, Bowen Hills // Brisbane QLD

Sunday February 7 // College Of The Arts, Rozelle // Sydney NSW

Saturday February 13 // Footscray Community Arts Centre // Melbourne VIC

Sunday February 14 // Esplanade Reserve And West End // Fremantle WA