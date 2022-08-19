Fly by Jing Just Upped the Intensity of Its Cult-Fave Chili Crisp

Being a little spicy is nothing new to us. A provocative outfit (Crocs), smoking a cigar in front of a whiskey bar, slurping noodles with a kick—been there done that. We can always use a hand though, when it comes to increasing our literal and figurative capsaicin levels. The easiest way to achieve a fiery hit is to ingest some delicious chili pepper directly to get the blood pumping. Our insane selection of condiments is our dirty little secret, and we’ve recently introduced a dope addition thanks to one of our all-time faves. Low and behold, Fly by Jing’s Xtra Spicy Chili Crisp has entered the chat.

The original recipe of dried chili pepper, fermented black bean, garlic, sesame oil, salt, shallots, mushroom powder, ginger, seaweed, Sichuan pepper, and spices is punched up with three times the heat. We’re shaking in our boots—we’re scared for you. Both versions of their chili crisp are crafted in small batches in Chengdu, Sichuan, for utmost authenticity. We hope you’re not dairy-free, because you’re gonna need to chug milk after tasting this tongue-numbing recipe.

Fly by Jing is kind of a big deal. They have a reputation in the dumpling world for their epic, freezable, pillow-like mouthfuls. Sizzling flavors include pork, shrimp, and scallop; pork, shrimp, and mushroom; and pork XLB soup dumplings. But all these drool-worthy morsels need a dipping sauce, ya know? The company didn’t pour their blood, sweat, and tears into brewing up these smokin’ hot creation for you to be chowing down on naked dumplings.

Ready, set, dip.

Fly by Jing’s Xtra Spicy Chili Crisp is available for purchase here.

