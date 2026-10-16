Flying for Halloween? These Costume Accessories Could Get You Stopped by TSA.

Nothing takes the sexy out of a sexy nurse costume quite like getting patted down by a TSA agent named Gary while 40 irritated travelers watch. Halloween costumes are already ridiculous enough without having to explain to airport security why you’ve got fake blood on your face and a plastic machete in your carry-on.

Despite what some Halloween headlines suggest, TSA hasn’t introduced any new costume bans. The same security rules apply year-round, although they become a lot more irritating when you’re dressed as a medieval knight or carrying something that looks like a murder weapon. TSA recommends changing into your costume after security to avoid an unexpected pat-down.

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Wearing a Halloween Costume to the Airport? Here’s What TSA Wants You to Know.

Metal can also be a pain at airport security. Chains, armor, studded belts, and other accessories can set off the scanners, leaving you to remove half your costume before you’re allowed through. And if you’ve spent three weeks putting together a historically accurate suit of armor, you probably don’t want to dismantle the damn thing at LaGuardia.

Costume weapons are another story. Fake swords, pitchforks, lightsabers, and even witch brooms generally belong in checked luggage, according to travel experts. TSA officers have the final say, and anything resembling an actual weapon could be an issue.

Replica explosives are an exceptionally bad idea. TSA prohibits realistic fake bombs and grenades in both carry-on and checked bags. And yes, somebody has tested this policy.

In 2025, officers at Boise Airport discovered what looked like a pipe bomb inside someone’s checked suitcase. It consisted of PVC pipes, wooden blocks marked “C4,” and wires sticking out. The passenger reportedly explained that the objects were training aids, although TSA wasn’t impressed.

Masks and elaborate face paint can cause problems, as well. Officers need to verify that your face matches your identification, so your Ghostface mask has to come off. TSA also discourages full-face makeup at checkpoints, meaning your zombie transformation might have to happen after you’ve made it through security.

Fake blood and liquid latex are going to get the same treatment as your shampoo and toothpaste. Under TSA’s 3-1-1 rule, you’re limited to 3.4 ounces per container, and it all has to fit in a single quart-size bag. Any bigger bottles need to go in your checked luggage. And if your Halloween makeup kit includes more than 12 ounces of powder, TSA might want to take a closer look at that, too.

At least the candy is safe. Solid Halloween treats can go in your carry-on, but TSA can still inspect them if necessary. If you’re unsure about a costume accessory, send a photo to AskTSA on X or Facebook Messenger before packing.

Otherwise, save the full costume for after security. Gary’s got enough to deal with without trying to figure out why you’ve got a fake sword strapped to your thigh.