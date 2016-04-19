Flying Lotus Produced a Bernie Sanders Endorsement Track by Smoke DZA

Venerated Los Angeles beatsmith, Flying Lotus, has produced a new track by Harlem rapper Smoke DZA that features an endorsement of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. “Outside My Mind | 4 -19 – 2026 | Petty Murphy” comes in three parts, each featuring a unique iteration of Steven Ellison’s trademark jazzy, psychedelic, and shimmeringly lush style.

It’s in the first line of the second section, “4 -19 – 2026,” that the Bernie reference comes in, and it’s short but sweet. All he says on the topic is “Vote for Bernie,” but it’s certainly a loud and clear enough statement for us over here in Brooklyn, on none other than the day of the New York primary.

Videos by VICE

Bernie Sanders has received a lot of musical support in his game-changing presidential run. Diplo soundtracked his last campaign video, and back in January Brooklyn’s Good Room venue threw a benefit punnily called “Berning Down The House.”

Follow Alexander on Twitter.

