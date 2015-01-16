Flying Lotus Drops Unreleased Tracks on Debut Radio 1 Residency

Flying Lotus kicked off his residency on Radio 1 last night with a number of unreleased tracks and a surprise appearance from none other than jazz legend Herbie Hancock.

The Brainfeeder head honcho played three previously unheard tracks of his own, “Theme (Alternative)”, “Post Requisite” and an edit of his Kendrick Lamar featuring “Never Catch Me”. He also shared some new material from Thundercat, telling listeners ‘I don’t know nothing about it, I don’t know when it’s coming out, don’t ask me’.

Herbie Hancock was also briefly in the studio, the pair discussed the “infinite potential” of the human being because what else would FlyLo and Hancock talk about. On the subject of Herbie’s long career, FlyLo mentions that he was born the same year as Herbie’s 1983 album Future Shock. “You old now,” snaps back Hancock.

Among the artists played on the show were Young Thug, James Blake, Rae Sremmurd, War, Can as well as a guest mix from Jeremiah Jae. FlyLo also drops a couple of unexpected selections from the soundtracks of Berberian Sound System, Frank and, the Mica Levi scored, Under The Skin.

Flying Lotus is one of the bigger names that Radio 1 have managed to snag for their Residency series as o late. Other producers lined up for the Thursday night show include Skream, Jon Hopkins, and George Fitzgerald.

The show is avaliable to stream over on the Radio 1 website now.