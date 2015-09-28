Flying Lotus Just Dropped a Spaced-Out Single Featuring Shabazz Palaces, Thundercat and George Clinton

Adult Swim‘s Singles Series has been killing it this year, having already put out tracks by the likes of Skrillex, Danny Brown & Clams Casino, Sia remixed by SOPHIE, and D∆WN (formerly Dawn Richard). Now they’ve just released the debut track by WOKE, a trio made up of Flying Lotus, Shabazz Palaces, and Thundercat, featuring vocals by Parliament-Funkadelic legend and two-time Kendrick Lamar collaborator George Clinton. Although these artists have worked together in various capacities before, this is their first time united as a single project.

Considering the new group’s handle and who is involved, “The Lavishments of Light Looking” is unsurprisingly spaced out and funky, as well as politically engaged. Check it out below and download the rest of the series here.

Alexander Ladarola is onTwitter.

