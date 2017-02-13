Flying Lotus Says His Controversial Debut Film ‘Kuso’ Was About Telling Different Black Stories

After a handful of walkouts during screenings at Sundance 2017 last month, Daily VICE caught up with Los Angeles producer Flying Lotus (aka Steven Ellison) at the film festival to discuss his full-length directorial debut, Kuso.

The movie follows the grotesque aftermath of a devastating LA earthquake, and stars Hannibal Buress, Tim Heidecker, George Clinton, Workaholics‘ Anders Holm, Zack Fox, and others, with a soundtrack featuring Aphex Twin, Thundercat, and new music by the Brainfeeder boss himself. Inspired by his love of Japanese manga and the work of Chilean-French director Alejandro Jodorowsky, Kuso touches on controversial themes including incest and racism, while showcasing diverse voices.

“It’s hugely important for me to bring the different characters to the screen. I feel like part of my journey as a filmmaker is to tell different stories whether they are just a black perspective on things that aren’t necessarily hood movies, or Tyler Perry movies or Ava DuVernay movies,” he told Daily VICE. “Love all those people but that whole thing has been sowed up already. There’s room for me in this arena so I’m going to do that stuff.”



Corinne Przybyslawski is on Twitter.