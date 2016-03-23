Flying Lotus Opens Vaults and Shares Three Unreleased Tracks

Los Angeles experimental producer Flying Lotus was feeling generous last night, and shared three previously unheard tracks on his SoundCloud, which appear to be primarily from the You’re Dead! sessions (according to Pitchfork). Two of the songs feature frequent collaborator Thundercat, while the third is an “alt experiment” of 2014 track “Turkey Dead Coma.”

This isn’t the first time the Brainfeeder boss has emptied his vaults with little advance notice—in 2013, he uploaded the collection Ideas + Drafts + Loops, which included team-ups with DJ Mehdi, Shabazz Palaces, The Underachievers, and more.

Listen to all three below and read our with the director of the Flying Lotus-scored short horror film FUCKKKYOUUU.

