Flying Lotus Impersonates Skrillex in a Trailer for Mr. Oizo’s New Album

With less than a day’s wait until DJ, producer, and occasional filmmaker Mr. Oizo releases his sixth studio album, All Wet, the Ed Banger affiliate has shared a self-directed trailer of the LP that gets a little weird.

The vignette previews multiple tracks off the record, most notably highlighting his collaborations with Charli XCX, Peaches, Skrillex, Boys Noize, and others. Skrillex is a busy guy though—he’s off making his Boiler Room debut in Shanghai—so LA-based beatmaker Flying Lotus was enlisted as a stand-in, even donning his signature glasses, a camo coat, and a wig that imitates the OWSLA head’s famous undercut.

None of the other collaborators actually appear in the video either; as Pitchfork points out, Peaches was portrayed by Linda Brent, and Boys Noize by actor Dennis Depew, whose previous on-screen experience includes playing the role of “DC Cop” in 2007’s Live Free or Die Hard. Oizo’s iconic puppet partner, Flat Eric, however, can be seen in the furry yellow flesh jamming out.

Watch it below. All Wet is out September 30 on Ed Banger Records.