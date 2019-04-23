Listen to Two Mind-Blowing Previews of Flying Lotus’ New Album

Flying Lotus hasn’t released a new album since 2014’s You’re Dead. While he’s spent the time producing for acts like Thundercat, Mac Miller, and Kendrick Lamar as well as directing a polarizing body horror film Kuso, it’s still been a relatively quiet few years for the artist born Steven Ellison. But earlier this month, when Ellison announced his forthcoming sixth album Flamagra, out May 24 (via Warp), it was a very welcome return.

His first single “Fire Is Coming” was sinister, mind-melting, and assisted by director David Lynch, his latest songs from the upcoming LP are more immediately accessible, but still just as effective. “Spontaneous,” which guests Little Dragon, and “Takashi,” both dropped this morning on digital platforms and rely more on groove than the eerie soundscapes of the first preview. Clocking in at two minutes “Spontaneous” is a short but sweet jam washed in psychedelics and vocals from Little Dragon’s Yukimi Nagano. “Takashi” on the other hand spreads out over six minutes for a synth-led boogie-inspired instrumental. Considering Flamagra is set to feature a gargantuan 27 tracks, all presumably full of surprises given the singles so far, it could end up being Flying Lotus’ best yet. Listen below.

