Flying Taxis Are About to Become a Real Thing

Air taxis are shifting from sci-fi fantasy into a not-too-distant reality.

Back in 2018, Uber announced it was working with NASA to get its flying taxi tech off the ground by 2023. While that obviously didn’t happen, other companies have had a little more success. This week, Joby Aviation – an aircraft company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger services – announced that construction has begun on its Dubai vertiport, expected to launch in early 2026.

“Our air taxi service in Dubai will offer tourists and residents the opportunity to experience a revolutionary travel experience, with faster movement between key destinations and breathtaking views of the city skyline,” said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby.

In less promising news, the BBC reported today that Germany’s Volocopter – with its electrically-powered, two-seater aircraft VoloCity – was unable to meet its investment goals back in April. The firm intended to borrow €100 million (£83m; $106m) from the German government, but that deal fell through, leaving the company in an unfortunate financial situation.

It’s a similar story with Lilium, a German company that once boasted 780 global orders and had begun building full-size prototypes, aiming for 2025 tests. Despite raising €1.5 billion, it struggled financially, failing to secure a €100 million loan from German development bank KfW. Earlier this month, Lilium entered insolvency proceedings and was delisted from Nasdaq.

In the States, there’s been talk of flying cars and 3D travel in Arizona, with Gov. Katie Hobbs taking steps to eventually make flying taxis available in the state on a commercial basis.

Still, as Germany’s stumbles with Volocopter and Lilium show, the path to airborne commuting is paved with all sorts of financial hurdles. However, with some companies making serious strides, we can certainly expect this type of air travel to be commonplace in the future.