Flying Trump Fanatics Made the Skies a Living Hell

The COVID-19 pandemic has made flying more of a nightmare than usual, and on Tuesday, MAGA fanatics heading to D.C. somehow made it even worse, particularly if your name happened to rhyme with Ritt Momney.

Multiple videos posted to Twitter showed Trump supporters accosting and shouting at Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who has announced his support for certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election win and sharply criticized fellow Republicans who oppose it.

“Were Congress to actually reject state electors, partisans would inevitably demand the same any time their candidate had lost. Congress, not voters in the respective states, would choose our presidents,” Romney, a frequent Trump critic, said in a statement earlier this month.

“I could never have imagined seeing these things in the greatest democracy in the world. Has ambition so eclipsed principle?”

On Tuesday, as Romney flew back to D.C., Trump supporters let him have it. One video taken at Salt Lake City International Airport showed a woman heckling Romney, initially without a mask, before Romney asks her to put it back on. She then demands to know why he wouldn’t join the dozen or so Republican senators who support Trump’s bid to overturn the election.

“You haven’t supported him and you didn’t even support him in the election,” the woman says, referring to Trump. “You were voted in as a conservative to represent the conservative constituents.”

“Actually, that’s not how the Constitution works,” Romney shoots back.

Seeing that the conversation was heading nowhere, Romney eventually walked away as the woman accused him of “not being voted in legally” — Romney was elected in 2018 with 63 percent of the vote — and being a “joke.” But the problems didn’t end for him there. A video posted to Twitter features several Trump supporters chanting “traitor” at Romney during the actual flight.

“We want to know your connection to Burisma and Joe Biden,” one woman shouts.

Asked about the reception he got during his flight, Romney brushed it off. “That’s something I’ve gotten used to over the years,” Romney told reporters Wednesday. “That’s the nature of politics today, unfortunately.”

Twitter users reported that flights to D.C. were packed with Trump supporters on Tuesday, as thousands were expected to flood into the city to protest the certification of Biden’s election. A group of supporters, some masked and some not, videotaped themselves chanting “four more years” at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

And former California congressional candidate Errol Webber, fresh off a narrow 72-point loss and now apparently running for governor, posted a video of a chorus of Trump supporters singing "God Bless America." Again, during a pandemic, in an enclosed flying machine full of people.

If it’s this bad now, just wait until their return flights after Biden’s election is certified.