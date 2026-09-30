FNAF Fortnite Bundle Revealed: All Skins, Prices and Release Date

The Five Nights at Freddy’s crossover arrives in Fortnite on October 1 with the start of Fortnitemares 2026. The Item Shop release includes Freddy Fazbear, Chica, Bonnie and Foxy skins, along with themed cosmetics. Here is everything we know about the FNAF Fortnite bundle, including its expected release times and reported prices.
When Is FNAF Coming to Fortnite? Release Date
Dataminers have revealed that the FNAF Fortnite release date is Thursday, October 1, 2026, when Fortnitemares 2026 begins. The crossover brings four of the horror franchise’s iconic animatronics to the battle royale as new skins.
Videos by VICE
According to recent datamine leaks, the FNAF Fortnite bundle will go on sale immediately after server maintenance downtime ends. This means players should be able to purchase the cosmetics once the update is live.
The expected FNAF Fortnite bundle release time is 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET. However, the exact launch time depends on when servers come back online. If maintenance runs longer than expected, the cosmetics could arrive later.
FNAF Fortnite Bundle Release Times
For your convenience, we have provided a table below showing the expected FNAF Fortnite release times in major regions. These times are based on servers returning at 4 AM PT on October 1.
|Region
|Date
|Expected release time
|North America – Pacific (PDT)
|October 1, 2026
|4:00 AM
|North America – Eastern (EDT)
|October 1, 2026
|7:00 AM
|Brazil – Brasília (BRT)
|October 1, 2026
|8:00 AM
|United Kingdom (BST)
|October 1, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Central Europe (CEST)
|October 1, 2026
|1:00 PM
|South Africa (SAST)
|October 1, 2026
|1:00 PM
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|October 1, 2026
|3:00 PM
|India (IST)
|October 1, 2026
|4:30 PM
|Singapore (SGT)
|October 1, 2026
|7:00 PM
|Japan (JST)
|October 1, 2026
|8:00 PM
|South Korea (KST)
|October 1, 2026
|8:00 PM
|Australia – Sydney (AEST)
|October 1, 2026
|9:00 PM
|New Zealand – Auckland (NZDT)
|October 2, 2026
|12:00 AM
Note: The above times are estimates, as the server maintenance could end up lasting longer. However, this is when Fortnitemares 2026 is expected to begin, which is when the FNAF skins will go on sale.
Fortnite FNAF Skins and Cosmetics Revealed
As we mentioned above, there will be four FNAF Fortnite skins included in the collab bundle. Thankfully, Epic Games recently gave us our first look at the FNAF outfits in the official Fortnitemares 2026 trailer.
Freddy Fazbear Skin
Chica (Skin)
Bonnie (Skin)
Foxy Skin
All Fortnite FNAF Bundle Items and Prices
The FNAF Fortnite crossover features four skins and matching Back Blings, along with two Pickaxes, two Emotes and Freddy Fazbear Slippers Kicks. The cosmetic lineup also includes a Bass Instrument, a Microphone Instrument and a weapon Wrap.
The prices below come from reported datamined Item Shop information. These are the individual cosmetic prices, rather than the cost of the full discounted bundle.
|Cosmetic
|Type
|Reported price
|Freddy Fazbear
|Outfit
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Freddy Back Bling
|Back Bling
|300 V-Bucks
|Chica
|Outfit
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Chica’s Cupcake Back Bling
|Back Bling
|300 V-Bucks
|Bonnie
|Outfit
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Bonnie Back Bling
|Back Bling
|300 V-Bucks
|Foxy
|Outfit
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Foxy Back Bling
|Back Bling
|300 V-Bucks
|Two Pickaxes
|Pickaxes
|500 V-Bucks each / 1,000 total
|Freddy Fazbear Slippers
|Kicks
|1,000 V-Bucks
|Two Emotes
|Emotes
|500 V-Bucks each / 1,000 total
|Bass Instrument
|Instrument
|800 V-Bucks
|Microphone Instrument
|Instrument
|800 V-Bucks
|FNAF Wrap
|Weapon Wrap
|500 V-Bucks
The full FNAF Fortnite bundle price has not yet been confirmed. We will update this article with the final bundle pricing once the cosmetics arrive in the Item Shop after the October 1 update. However, based on our estimates the FNAF bundle could cost around 4,500 V-Bucks.
The FNAF Fortnite crossover has four skins, as well as Kicks, which can get pretty pricey. However, players will be able to get a 40% discount if they buy all the cosmetics together. Finally, you should be able to buy each Five Nights at Freddy’s character separate in their own bundles if you don’t want to spend that much.