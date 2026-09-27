FNAF Fortnite Collab Confirmed by Epic Games – Release Date, Skins and Mode Revealed

Epic Games has confirmed that a Five Nights at Freddy’s crossover is finally coming to Fortnite in a new trailer. The collab will feature skins and a potential mode where players have to survive a night shift while fending off the animatronics. Here is when the FNAF Fortnite release date is and what the trailer reveals.

When Is FNAF Coming to Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

After years of speculation, Epic Games has finally revealed that a FNAF Fortnite collab is finally happening. The battle royale publisher confirmed the crossover in a new teaser trailer posted on their social media accounts. The video also confirmed when the Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria POI is coming to Fortnite.

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The FNAF Fortnite release date is Thursday, October 1, 2026. According to the trailer, the crossover will launch alongside the major Fortnitemares update that drops on the same morning.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Although at the time of writing, Epic Games has not confirmed an exact time for when the FNAF content itself will go live in the battle royale. There is still a lot of details about the Freddy Fazbear Pizzeria POI that we still don’t know about.

FNAF Fortnite Skins and Cosmetics

Screenshot: Epic Games

The trailer appears to confirm that we will be getting four Five Nights at Freddy’s skins based on the animatronics from the original 2014 horror title. According to dataminers, players can expect the following FNAF cosmetics:

Freddy

Bonnie

Chica

Foxy

Screenshot: Epic Games

The trailer also gives us a first look at several cosmetics. If you look closely, you can spot Chica’s Cupcake, along with robotic Freddy Fazbear and Bonnie Back Blings worn by several characters in the clip.

The Freddy Fortnite skin also looks to be reactive. At least in the clip we were given, we can see his face move and fall apart like it does during jumpscare segments in the game.

Is there a FNAF Fortnite Mode?

Screenshot: Epic Games

At the time of writing, a FNAF Fortnite mode has not been confirmed by Epic Games. Instead, the trailer shows what could be a potential Five Nights at Freddy’s mode where players have to survive a night shift at the Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria POI while the animatronics attack them.

One clip even shows what looks like a user controlling the animatronics, while attacking other players. But the trailer could also just be a promotional clip and not confirmation of actual gameplay featured in a new Fortnitemares mode.

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All that said, the Freddy Fazbear Pizzeria might even just be a map POI where players can get jump scared by the classic horror characters when visiting. The trailer itself does not mention a mode in its description, so this is just speculation at this point. Regardless, the FNAF Fortnite crossover officially launches on October 1, 2026 and will be apart this years event.