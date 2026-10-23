FNAF Fortnite Power Hour Start Times – All Featured Sprites

The FNAF Fortnite Power Hour takes place on October 24, with players starting each match as an Animatronic and everyone getting Finger Guns. Here are both Power Hour start times, all featured Sprites and variants, and the bonuses available during the event.

What Time Does the FNAF Fortnite Power Hour Start?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The first FNAF Fortnite Power Hour starts at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET on Saturday, October 24, 2026. If you can’t make the first session, don’t stress out too much. A second round begins later that evening at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET.

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Both sessions last two hours, giving players four hours total to hunt for the featured Sprites. Depending on where you live, some or all of the event will take place on Sunday, October 25 instead.

To make this easier to track, here is the Fortnite Power Hour schedule for October 24:

Fortnite Power Hour #1 (October 24)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) October 24 11:00 AM–1:00 PM ET (East Coast US) October 24 2:00 PM–4:00 PM UTC October 24 6:00 PM–8:00 PM UK (BST) October 24 7:00 PM–9:00 PM Europe (CEST) October 24 8:00 PM–10:00 PM Brazil (BRT) October 24 3:00 PM–5:00 PM Japan (JST) October 25 3:00 AM–5:00 AM South Korea (KST) October 25 3:00 AM–5:00 AM Australia (Sydney/Melbourne, AEDT) October 25 5:00 AM–7:00 AM New Zealand (NZDT) October 25 7:00 AM–9:00 AM

Fortnite Power Hour #2 (October 24)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) October 24 6:00 PM–8:00 PM ET (East Coast US) October 24 9:00 PM–11:00 PM UTC October 25 1:00 AM–3:00 AM UK (GMT) October 25 1:00 AM–3:00 AM Europe (CET) October 25 2:00 AM–4:00 AM Brazil (BRT) October 24–25 10:00 PM–12:00 AM Japan (JST) October 25 10:00 AM–12:00 PM South Korea (KST) October 25 10:00 AM–12:00 PM Australia (Sydney/Melbourne, AEDT) October 25 12:00 PM–2:00 PM New Zealand (NZDT) October 25 2:00 PM–4:00 PM

Note: UK and European players should note that clocks go back on October 25. The second session begins just as the clocks change, so the table uses GMT and CET for that round.

All Featured Sprites in the FNAF Fortnite Power Hour

Screenshot: Epic Games

All five Design-A-Sprite winners will appear more frequently during the October 24 Fortnite Power Hours. This also includes all five variants for each Sprite, making this a good opportunity to fill in any gaps in your collection.

Here are the five featured Sprites:

X-Ray Sprite

Onigiri Sprite

Pond Sprite

Honey Sprite

Dumpster Dive Sprite

With five base Sprites and 25 variants included, there are 30 featured Sprites to look out for during both Power Hour sessions on October 24.

All Featured Sprite Variants

If you already have the original Design-A-Sprite winners, their variants will also have boosted appearances. Here is the full list:

Featured Sprite Boosted Variants X-Ray Sprite Gold X-Ray Sprite

Cheatmaster X-Ray Sprite

Loot Hacker X-Ray Sprite

Bounty Hunter X-Ray Sprite

Trick or Treat X-Ray Sprite Onigiri Sprite Gold Onigiri Sprite

Cheatmaster Onigiri Sprite

Loot Hacker Onigiri Sprite

Bounty Hunter Onigiri Sprite

Trick or Treat Onigiri Sprite Pond Sprite Gold Pond Sprite

Cheatmaster Pond Sprite

Loot Hacker Pond Sprite

Bounty Hunter Pond Sprite

Trick or Treat Pond Sprite Honey Sprite Gold Honey Sprite

Cheatmaster Honey Sprite

Loot Hacker Honey Sprite

Bounty Hunter Honey Sprite

Trick or Treat Honey Sprite Dumpster Dive Sprite Gold Dumpster Dive Sprite

Cheatmaster Dumpster Dive Sprite

Loot Hacker Dumpster Dive Sprite

Bounty Hunter Dumpster Dive Sprite

Trick or Treat Dumpster Dive Sprite

Honey in the October 15 update, so this is a particularly good time to track down the new Sprite and its variants. However, all five contest winners are getting boosted appearances, giving you plenty to hunt for across both rounds.

All FNAF Fortnite Power Hour Bonuses

Screenshot: Epic Games

Players will start each FNAF Fortnite Power Hour match as an Animatronic, and everyone will have Finger Guns. Alongside the Five Nights at Freddy’s theme, Chests will also have a chance to drop useful items while you search for Sprites.

Here is everything featured during the October 24 Power Hours:

Start as a FNAF Animatronic: Everyone begins each match as an Animatronic.

Everyone begins each match as an Animatronic. Finger Guns: Everyone gets Finger Guns.

Everyone gets Finger Guns. Boosted Design-A-Sprite appearances: X-Ray, Onigiri, Pond, Honey, and Dumpster Dive appear more often, including all five variants for each.

X-Ray, Onigiri, Pond, Honey, and Dumpster Dive appear more often, including all five variants for each. 1-Up Tokens: May drop from Chests.

May drop from Chests. Portable Extractors: May also drop from Chests.

You don’t need to attend both Power Hour sessions, but the evening round gives you another chance to find any featured Sprites you missed earlier. With all five Design-A-Sprite winners and their variants appearing more often, this is a good opportunity to work on your collection before Fortnitemares ends.