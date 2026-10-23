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FNAF Fortnite Power Hour Start Times – All Featured Sprites

Here are the FNAF Fortnite Power Hour start times for October 24, including all featured Sprites, boosted variants, and event bonuses.

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The FNAF Fortnite Power Hour takes place on October 24, with players starting each match as an Animatronic and everyone getting Finger Guns. Here are both Power Hour start times, all featured Sprites and variants, and the bonuses available during the event.

What Time Does the FNAF Fortnite Power Hour Start?

Fortnite Power Hour October 24
Screenshot: Epic Games

The first FNAF Fortnite Power Hour starts at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET on Saturday, October 24, 2026. If you can’t make the first session, don’t stress out too much. A second round begins later that evening at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET.

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Both sessions last two hours, giving players four hours total to hunt for the featured Sprites. Depending on where you live, some or all of the event will take place on Sunday, October 25 instead.

To make this easier to track, here is the Fortnite Power Hour schedule for October 24:

Fortnite Power Hour #1 (October 24)

RegionDateTime
PT (West Coast US)October 2411:00 AM–1:00 PM
ET (East Coast US)October 242:00 PM–4:00 PM
UTCOctober 246:00 PM–8:00 PM
UK (BST)October 247:00 PM–9:00 PM
Europe (CEST)October 248:00 PM–10:00 PM
Brazil (BRT)October 243:00 PM–5:00 PM
Japan (JST)October 253:00 AM–5:00 AM
South Korea (KST)October 253:00 AM–5:00 AM
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne, AEDT)October 255:00 AM–7:00 AM
New Zealand (NZDT)October 257:00 AM–9:00 AM

Fortnite Power Hour #2 (October 24)

RegionDateTime
PT (West Coast US)October 246:00 PM–8:00 PM
ET (East Coast US)October 249:00 PM–11:00 PM
UTCOctober 251:00 AM–3:00 AM
UK (GMT)October 251:00 AM–3:00 AM
Europe (CET)October 252:00 AM–4:00 AM
Brazil (BRT)October 24–2510:00 PM–12:00 AM
Japan (JST)October 2510:00 AM–12:00 PM
South Korea (KST)October 2510:00 AM–12:00 PM
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne, AEDT)October 2512:00 PM–2:00 PM
New Zealand (NZDT)October 252:00 PM–4:00 PM

Note: UK and European players should note that clocks go back on October 25. The second session begins just as the clocks change, so the table uses GMT and CET for that round.

FNAF Fortnite Power Hour Featured Sprites
Screenshot: Epic Games

All five Design-A-Sprite winners will appear more frequently during the October 24 Fortnite Power Hours. This also includes all five variants for each Sprite, making this a good opportunity to fill in any gaps in your collection.

Here are the five featured Sprites:

  • X-Ray Sprite
  • Onigiri Sprite
  • Pond Sprite
  • Honey Sprite
  • Dumpster Dive Sprite

With five base Sprites and 25 variants included, there are 30 featured Sprites to look out for during both Power Hour sessions on October 24.

If you already have the original Design-A-Sprite winners, their variants will also have boosted appearances. Here is the full list:

Featured SpriteBoosted Variants
X-Ray SpriteGold X-Ray Sprite
Cheatmaster X-Ray Sprite
Loot Hacker X-Ray Sprite
Bounty Hunter X-Ray Sprite
Trick or Treat X-Ray Sprite
Onigiri SpriteGold Onigiri Sprite
Cheatmaster Onigiri Sprite
Loot Hacker Onigiri Sprite
Bounty Hunter Onigiri Sprite
Trick or Treat Onigiri Sprite
Pond SpriteGold Pond Sprite
Cheatmaster Pond Sprite
Loot Hacker Pond Sprite
Bounty Hunter Pond Sprite
Trick or Treat Pond Sprite
Honey SpriteGold Honey Sprite
Cheatmaster Honey Sprite
Loot Hacker Honey Sprite
Bounty Hunter Honey Sprite
Trick or Treat Honey Sprite
Dumpster Dive SpriteGold Dumpster Dive Sprite
Cheatmaster Dumpster Dive Sprite
Loot Hacker Dumpster Dive Sprite
Bounty Hunter Dumpster Dive Sprite
Trick or Treat Dumpster Dive Sprite

Honey recently arrived in the October 15 update, so this is a particularly good time to track down the new Sprite and its variants. However, all five contest winners are getting boosted appearances, giving you plenty to hunt for across both rounds.

All FNAF Fortnite Power Hour Bonuses

FNAF Fortnite Power Hour Rewards
Screenshot: Epic Games

Players will start each FNAF Fortnite Power Hour match as an Animatronic, and everyone will have Finger Guns. Alongside the Five Nights at Freddy’s theme, Chests will also have a chance to drop useful items while you search for Sprites.

Here is everything featured during the October 24 Power Hours:

  • Start as a FNAF Animatronic: Everyone begins each match as an Animatronic.
  • Finger Guns: Everyone gets Finger Guns.
  • Boosted Design-A-Sprite appearances: X-Ray, Onigiri, Pond, Honey, and Dumpster Dive appear more often, including all five variants for each.
  • 1-Up Tokens: May drop from Chests.
  • Portable Extractors: May also drop from Chests.

You don’t need to attend both Power Hour sessions, but the evening round gives you another chance to find any featured Sprites you missed earlier. With all five Design-A-Sprite winners and their variants appearing more often, this is a good opportunity to work on your collection before Fortnitemares ends.

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