Foals Front Man Yannis Is Currently Obsessed with Poetry and the Band Low

This time we tapped Yannis Philippakis, singer and lead guitarist of “Foals,” the U.K. band that managed to break American charts with their newest album, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart.

Known for their euphoric crowd-surfing performances, the Oxford-based band is not playing it safe in 2019 with two album releases.

Yannis has one song in heavy rotation: indie rock band Low’s “Always Trying To Work It Out.” “It reaches a perfect balance between the sweetness of the voices and the corrosive electronic distortion,” Yannis said.

When he’s not listening to indie rock or cellist Arthur Russell, he enjoys visiting bookshops in a new city and reading. Some of his favorites include George Monbiot’s “Feral” and most of all, Mary Ruefle’s poetry.

“Poetry gives you something no other type of writing can,” he says.

