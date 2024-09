This article is part of the e-Generation series, produced in partnership with Renault



Cars are Luo’s only passion and he likes them even more when they’re electric-powered, like those found in Formula E. During the Beijing ePrix, we took Luo behind the scenes of his favourite sport to watch the race and have a chat with the Renault e.dams drivers.

Videos by VICE

For the full e-Generation series click here. You can also follow VICE Sports on Facebook and on Twitter.