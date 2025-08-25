Fontaines D.C. Partner With UK Charity CALM On T-Shirt For Suicide Prevention

Fontaines D.C. have partnered with CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) to put out a t-shirt promoting suicide awareness. The U.K.-based charity announced the collaboration on Instagram, sharing images of the design and details of their new campaign.

The t-shirt features the heart image from the cover of Fontaines D.C.’s 2024 album Romance on the front. On the back are the words “It’s Amazing To Be Young,” which is the title of the band’s recent single. “It’s Amazing To Be Young” appeared on the deluxe edition of Romance. The shirt is part of CALM’s recent Lifelines drop. They previously partnered with Inhaler and Blossoms on t-shirt designs.

“It’s a message that stands for hope, that the future can be better than the present and that anything is possible,” the organization wrote on social media about the Fontaines D.C.-inspired design. “Wear it with pride and show that there’s always a lifeline for someone struggling.”

The shirt will be on sale on CALM’s online storefront until September 15. All sales will benefit the charity and its dedication to suicide prevention and awareness.

CALM’s Lifelines campaign was launched in June, featuring the previous designs with Inhaler and Blossoms. The new Fontaines D.C. design was created by artist @texas.ldn, who has designed vinyl artwork for them previously.

“One word, one message, one line of a song that means so much to you, can make a world of difference,” said CALM CEO Simon Gunning, per a report from NME. “We couldn’t be more grateful to all the artists involved in ‘Lifelines,’ for using their platforms in this way, showing just what a juggernaut of a power for good music can be.”

The partnership with Fontaines D.C. makes a lot of sense for the band’s platform. In 2020, they called for more mental health support for artists. This specifically came after experiencing anxiety, burnout, and other emotional struggles during their 2019 tour.

They were forced to cancel several festival dates while on the road that year due to what frontman Grian Chatten noted was the “pace and relentlessness of it.” He continued, “I really did feel like we were put into a chamber that spins around and you come out the other side.”

