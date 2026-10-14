Fontaines D.C.’s Latest Single Features Their First-Ever Guest Vocalist: ‘She Has a Terrifying Level of Talent’

Fontaines D.C. have dropped the third single from Dopamine Chamber, the highly anticipated follow-up to their 2024 album Romance, but there’s something different about this one. “Where Is Gone?” not only differs from the previous singles stylistically, but it features a first for the band overall. Here, they’ve added a guest vocalist for the first time.

The band collaborated with Rosalía for the single, and frontman Grian Chatten had nothing but praise for the Spanish singer-songwriter. Speaking with NPR in October 2026, Chatten shared details of the process, from knowing Rosalía was the right choice to actually contacting her.

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“I’ve always had a sneaking suspicion that there is one grand thing that I’m trying to impart on the world before I get old and die,” he began. “[It’s like] there’s one thing that I’ll always be chasing. I’ve got a suspicion that her heart is similar to mine.”

RosalíA’s ‘Classical’ and ‘Dystopian’ Vocals Were Exactly What Fontaines D.C. Needed on New Track

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The Fontaines D.C. frontman spoke of a “kinship” between himself and Rosalía as they worked together. It seems that their creative priorities were exactly in alignment, reassuring Chatten that he and the band made the right choice for a guest vocalist.

“She’s such an incredible arranger and composer and lyricist,” Chatten said of Rosalía. “It’s just so humbling that she was into singing on something that we had arranged.” He added, “It’s a career high for me, for sure.”

Speaking with MOJO, also in October 2026, Chatten doubled down on his praise for Rosalía’s artistry. He made note of her genre-bending talent, comparing her to others who have made their music into an experimental art form. Rosalía may seem like a typical pop star on the surface, but her discography is artfully crafted with a wide net of influences, including literature and traditional Spanish folk music.

But when asked why Fontaines D.C. wanted to work with Rosalía, Chatten highlighted her vocals specifically. “Because I think her voice, there’s a classical nature to it,” he said. “But there’s also something kind of eerily sort of dystopian in it.”

That’s just what Fontaines D.C. were looking for on this new track, and on Dopamine Chamber as a whole. “I just think she’s a bit of an auteur,” Chatten added. “She reminds me of Bowie and Björk. She has a terrifying level of talent. So it’s an honor.”

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