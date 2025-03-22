Fontaines D.C.’s Nirvana/Bring Me The Horizon Mashup Is a Must Hear

Fontaines D.C. appeared on Triple J’s Like a Version this week. In addition to performing their hit song “Starburster,” they delivered a transformative cover of Bring Me The Horizon’s “Can You Feel My Heart” as a mashup with Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box.”

The Irish band’s “Can You Feel My Heart-Shaped Box” cover starts out slow and haunting, with the low tone of singer Grian Chatten’s voice serving as a contrast to the high-pitched performance of BMTH’s Oli Sykes.

Videos by VICE

As the song builds to a deep, electronic apex, Chatten begins singing the lyrics of “Heart-Shaped Box” and it absolutely works. The whole thing kind of sounds like a Darklands-era Jesus and Mary Chain B-side, so shoutout to Fontaines D.C. for pulling that off.

Play video

Speaking about the band’s decision to cover Bring Me The Horizon’s “Can You Feel My Heart,” Fontanes D.C. guitarist Conor Curley explained that it was their frontman’s “idea initially.”

“I think the sound of that song, the kind of electronic elements, and just the general vibe reflects stuff we were touching on on our last album ‘Romance’ so it kind of seemed like a good place to start,” he added, per NME. “And it’s a moody, beautiful song.”

As for why it was important to them that they include Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box,” Curley shared that it’s close to his own heart because it’s “probably up there with one of the first songs I learned on guitar in drop d [tuning].”

Play video

Finally, Curley also divulged that Fontaines D.C. almost did an entirely different cover for the Like a Verison performance. “Grian just started it when we were getting the sounds,” he said, “and it was almost a thing of ‘do we switch it to that?’ and use instrumentation.”

The band considered doing a cover of “Groove Is In The Heart/California Girls” by Crocodiles, but ultimately decided against it.