Foo Fighters and Taylor Momsen Performed Mariah Carey’s Secret Grunge Songs at MusiCares Gala

In 1995, pop superstar Mariah Carey recorded a secret grunge album as an outlet for her anger and frustration. The album, Someone’s Ugly Daughter, was released under the name Chick and wasn’t associated with Carey. That is, until 2020, when Carey revealed the details in her memoir.

Fast-forward to January 31, 2026, and the Foo Fighters and Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless took the stage at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Mariah Carey. Instead of putting a predictable heavy spin on one of her pop hits, Dave Grohl and Momsen chose to unearth two of Carey’s forgotten grunge tracks.

Grohl and Momsen performed “Hermit” and “Love is a Scam” from the album, which was originally recorded with Carey’s friend Clarissa Dane on lead vocals. Carey used a pseudonym in the album credits, often believed to be D. Sue or simply credited as Chick. Her label was seriously unhappy with her decision to make a grunge record and refused to release it with Carey as the lead vocalist. She was relegated to backing vocals, but she and Dane still wrote every song together.

During the performance, Carey looked on in excitement as Foo Fighters and Taylor Momsen kicked it into high gear. She mouthed the words along with Momsen’s vocals, revisiting lyrics she hadn’t been able to publicly take credit for in years.

Meanwhile, rumors have been flying that Mariah Carey’s label might give Someone’s Ugly Daughter an official release. Since 2020, fans have been desperate to have the album on streaming platforms. While the rumors haven’t been officially confirmed by the label, some sources say the album could come out in the second half of 2026.

For a record label that shunned the album in 1995, this would be a telling move. At the time, Carey was dealing with frustrations in her personal and professional lives. She felt suffocated while working on her fifth album, Daydream. Meanwhile, her marriage to record executive Tommy Mottola became increasingly overbearing. Writing alternative music was a way for Carey to exorcise her anger.

According to frequent collaborator Walter Afanasieff, Carey was inspired by bands like Hole, Garbage, and Sleater-Kinney. She had an idea that referenced Malibu Barbie, said Afanasieff. But the core of the album was a way to vent her emotions with no expectations. Fans are eager for the album even though Carey doesn’t provide the lead vocals. Maybe it’s enough to experience a different side of Mariah Carey through the “angry, angsty, and messy” lyrics.

