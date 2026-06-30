Foo Fighters Drummer in Heated Legal Battle, Accused of Seizing Boutique Instrument Company After Business Partner’s Death

New Foo Fighters drummer Ilan Rubin has found himself in the middle of a heated legal battle. The renowned musician is at odds with the executor of his deceased business partner’s estate over the fate of the boutique drum company they started together.

Rubin founded Q Drum Co. alongside the late Jeremy Berman. Sadly, Berman passed away in 2023 after a battle with stomach cancer. In the years since, the new Foo Fighters member has been in court battling Brandi Booth, the executor and sole beneficiary of Berman’s estate. She claims that she is the successor to Berman’s 51 percent ownership interest in Q Drum, through his estate.

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Foo Fighters drummer Ilan Rubin and the estate executor of his late business partner both claim control over Q Drum Co

According to RADAR Online, the fight between them has been heating up, with Booth recently filing new paperwork that makes some major accusations. To offer some backstory, it seems that litigation began in December 2024, following Berman’s death. At the time, Rubin filed a lawsuit against Booth over who had the rightful legal control over Q Drum Co. In the wake of that litigation, both Rubin and Booth have submitted follow-up filings alleging wrongdoing by the other.

In a San Bernardino Superior Court cross-complaint submission, Booth accuses Rubin of scheming to seize sole control over Q Drum Co. She alleges that he refused to acknowledge her authority and wrongfully took control of company assets. Booth also accused Rubin of manipulating financial records and excluding her from the business.

Below is a list of other allegations against Rubin, detailed in Booth’s legal complaint

selling Q Drum Co. property without Booth’s consent or providing an accounting

seizing control of Berman’s financial accounts and email

withholding Q Drum Co. records

manipulating tax filings

allowing tax obligations and SBA loans to lapse

obtaining federal trademark registrations tied to Q Drum assets without Booth’s knowledge

Brandi Booth is demanding that her case against Ilan Rubin go to trial

Furthermore, Booth claims that Rubin and one of his associates, Roger Ko, seized control of a GoFundMe page set up to benefit Berman’s family. She also alleges that they made “false and misleading statements” regarding her authority over Q Drum Co. and Berman’s estate.

Booth’s claims include “breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, unjust enrichment, fraud and civil conspiracy.” She seeks compensatory damages, restitution, punitive damages, and other relief. She is also demanding a jury trial.

At this time, Rubin does not appear to have commented publicly on the legal battle.