Foo Fighters Guitarist Pat Smear Suffers ‘Bizarre Gardening Accident,’ Will Miss ‘A Few Shows’ of Upcoming Tour

The Foo Fighters will be down one guitarist when they take the stage this month. Longtime Foo axeman Pat Smear wound up injured in a “bizarre gardening accident” this week. As a result, he will have to miss “a few” of the band’s upcoming shows.

The band revealed the news on Instagram by jokingly taunting Smear with a fake tabloid cover. The image shows the guitarist being carted off on a stretcher while smiling and flipping the bird. “Pat Smear Bizarre Gardening Accident!” reads the “Breaking News” headline. The faux issue also boasts a story about “Aliens Spotted Warming Up for Spring Training!” As well as one about “Fried Chicken and Champagne Diet Tips” for 2026.

“In the classic tradition of rock stars having bizarre gardening accidents, Pat Smear has apparently rung in the new year by smashing the s*** out of his left foot,” the band wrote in the post’s caption.

“This means he’ll unfortunately be missing a few shows while the multiple broken bones in his foot heal,” the message continued. “We’ll miss our beloved Pat as much as you will, but we want him fully healed and back on his feet as soon as possible.” Finally, the band shared who’ll be replacing Smear on tour. “Beck and St. Vincent guitar wizard Jason Falkner will be filling in for Pat while he’s on the mend.”

It seems most likely that Smear will miss the Foo’s show at Feria Estatal de León

in Guanajuato, Mexico, on Saturday (January 10). Sadly, he’ll probably also miss the band’s big performance at the Kia Forum in L.A. on January 14.

The show is a benefit concert in honor of frontman Dave Grohl’s 57th birthday. The event will raise funds for Hope The Mission and Los Angeles Mission, two non-profit organizations.

Find more upcoming Foo Fighters tour dates below.

08-04 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Stadium ^+

08-06 Detroit, MI – Ford Field ^+

08-08 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field ^+

08-10 Cleveland, OH – Huntington Bank Field ^+

08-13 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field ^+

08-15 Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium ^+

08-17 Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park ^+

09-12 Fargo, ND – Fargodome +

09-15 Regina, Saskatchewan – Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field ^+

09-17 Edmonton, Alberta – Commonwealth Stadium ^+

09-20 Vancouver, British Columbia – BC Place ^@

09-26 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium ^@

^ with Queens of the Stone Age

$ with Jehnny Beth

+ with Mannequin Pussy

@ with Gouge Away