Foo Fighters Recruit Some of Alternative Rock’s Biggest Names for Massive New Tour

Foo Fighters are heading out on the road again in the new year, announcing a massive global tour in 2027. They released their 12th album, Your Favorite Toy, in the middle of their Take Cover Tour, which ran from January to September 2026. The tour continues next year, and will take the Foo Fighters around the world.

But they’re not going alone. The Foos are taking along a stacked lineup of support acts on this next excursion. These include Garbage, St. Vincent, The Hives, Iggy Pop, Queens of the Stone Age, Slowdive, The Vaselines, Yard Act, Nothing But Thieves, Reclus.´E, Florence Road, and Fat Dog. Dave Grohl’s daughter, Violet Grohl, will also join them, following her May 2026 debut album Be Sweet To Me.

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More artists will be announced at later dates. But so far, the list is a blend of old school and new school alt-rock. The Foo Fighters are continuing to commemorate their 30-year career on this tour, which Grohl has said presents a unique challenge for the band.

Foo Fighters Chose Stacked Lineup of Support Acts Based On Who They’d like to See Live

“We’ve already been on the road for a year and we’ve done everything from clubs to little theaters to stadiums to festivals, and in that you really start to discover or find new footing at this phase of your timeline,” Dave Grohl told NME in November 2026.

“What I’ve found is me asking, ‘Oh my god, how do we celebrate the last 30 years with everyone night after night and keep it under three years and make it not seem like three hours?’” he added. “Which songs do people respond to? Which songs are we going to do so that people can discover them? It’s like you’re tasting as you cook, until [at] the end of the tour you really do have that final meal.”

As for how the Foo Fighters chose who was going to support them on the 2027 tour, Grohl compared it to putting “quarters in the jukebox”. While the band is bringing along big name acts like Iggy Pop, Queens of the Stone Age, and Garbage, they’re also giving some underrated bands a shot.

“This might be kind of an old-school aesthetic, but it’s always fun to play gigs with bands where they have this opportunity to play to a wider, bigger audience, but also for us to watch bands that we enjoy,” said Grohl. “Before we go on the road, we have meetings about who we want to come on the road with us and selfishly it’s usually bands that we want to sit on the side of the stage and watch. And if not us, then our kids.”

He added, “It’s like you get to curate your own evening. They’re your quarters in the jukebox, and you turn it up.”

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