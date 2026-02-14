Foo Fighters Upload Snippets of Possible New Album on Interactive Website Homepage

Foo Fighters have allegedly been working on the follow-up album to But Here We Are from 2023, posting previews of songs on social media. But the band has gone the extra mile as of February 2026, dropping 10-second snippets of 11 tracks for a possible new album.

The band updated their official website with an interactive homepage. Designed to look like the bedroom of a Foo Fighters’ mega fan, the walls are decorated with photos, posters, and stickers. Several photos are clickable, playing a short clip of new music with a promising outlook for the forthcoming album.

Videos by VICE

Each interactive item on the homepage is a black-and-white photo that regains its color when hovered over or clicked. There’s an image of guitarist Pat Smear, as well as one of bassist Nate Mendel. In the top left corner is a photo of frontman Dave Grohl, and a couple more images featuring the entire band on stage.

Foo Fighters Post Clips of New Music As a Way to Evaluate Fan Reactions

Most of the snippets are unreleased instrumentals, but two feature vocal previews. Foo Fighters also posted a look at the new website on their Instagram page.

“Consider this an evaluation,” the caption read. The post included a view of the new homepage overlaid with one of the clips. Fans took to the comments to share excitement for the new music, with several posting reaction GIFs featuring Dave Grohl and the multiple times he’s dressed in drag.

One fan noted a hawk sticker on the side of what looks to be a dresser or a desk in the fabricated bedroom. It’s very possible this is an homage to former drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in 2022. When clicked, the hawk becomes outlined with red and orange stars.

Meanwhile, fans on Reddit speculated about the direction this new album could go in. One person suggested that the recent material could be similar to Foo Fighters’ 2005 album In Your Honor. Another mentioned that it could be more like Wasting Light from 2011.

Overall, it seems like fans are thrilled to be getting new music from Foo Fighters. Theories are flooding the internet about when a full single will drop or when the album itself will drop. So far, though, the buzz of anticipation in the Foo Fighters community continues to build.

Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images