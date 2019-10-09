Food Delivery Guy in Pune Kidnaps Customer’s Dog

We know it’s a dog-eat-dog world out there, but this bizarre breach of security truly takes the cake. A food delivery guy in Pune has reportedly kidnapped a customer’s dog while delivering food to her.



On Monday, October 7, Vandana Shah, a Pune-based woman who had a pet beagle in her home, had ordered lunch from the popular online food delivery service, Zomato. Her order was delivered on time, but soon after, the Karve Road resident realised her pet dog Dottu was missing.

Videos by VICE

@ZomatoIN @zomatocare@Rashmibansal #doglovers help @PETA #missingdog kidnapped by Zomato delivery guy Tushar Mobile number 08669582131on 7thOct from Poona at Karve Road,Deccan. pic.twitter.com/qLHnzEpwyT — Vandana Shah (@Vandy4PM) October 8, 2019

She combed through the neighbourhood for hours, desperately looking for her beagle, but to no avail. It was only when she asked a bunch of food delivery guys hanging around nearby, who said they had seen this dog with another delivery man, that things began to fall in place. She then managed to get hold of a photo of the delivery man, identified as Tushar, with her precious pet, and quickly complained to Zomato about what happened.

“Tushar confessed to having picked up Dottu, but when we asked him to return the dog he started making up excuses and said that he had sent him to his village,” Shah told ANI.

Shah claims that even after they promised him money, Tushar continued to respond with evasive answers and then simply switched off his phone. Meanwhile, Dottu remains missing. Shah has approached the police after complaining about the incident to Zomato’s customer care service, who reassured her that it was “unacceptable”.

@zomatocare@zomato.in tx. Pls call. Tushar your delivery boy will kill our dottu.hes switched off his number. we are at Poona police station#missingdog@rashmibansal@petaindia pic.twitter.com/wdHZuVKFDt — Vandana Shah (@Vandy4PM) October 8, 2019

However, even though the local police assured her that they will find her dog, they refused to register an official complaint. Looks like Shah still has a bone to pick with both the police and that dreaded delivery guy, while the rest of us should probably be a little more careful when inviting random strangers into our homes for the sake of convenience.

Follow Shamani Joshi on Instagram.