Food Tattoos Are Forever

Last fall, I started a Kickstarter campaign to raise money for a new book, Dinner with Igor, where I collected photos of my friends eating (many of whom happen to be porn stars, actors, and musicians). The campaign was a big success and I ended up raising way more than I expected. I decided to use the extra money on a second food-related project: Food Tattoos. I’ve been photographing friends’ (and strangers’) food tattoos for years, and they’re all delicious, weird, and sometimes terrible.

After I threw the release party for Dinner with Igor, I put out Food Tattoos. Here are some of my favorite snaps from the zine. Buy both books here.