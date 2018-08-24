Food Truck Opens in Middle of LA Freeway to Serve Traffic After Fiery Crash

A deadly crash between a tanker truck and an SUV early this morning in Los Angeles resulted in a fire that left cars on both sides of the 105 Freeway idling for hours. But it wasn’t quite as bad as it could have been for some of those who were stranded in the ensuing traffic.

Among the cars stuck in the westbound lane was an AC Catering food truck that eventually decided a captive audience of hungry commuters (and hey, no competition) was as good a place as wherever they were planning to set up shop… so they opened up for business right there on the road. With the traffic at a standstill for four hours, drivers had already been milling about between cars and immediately lined up to buy some breakfast.

#Sky2 was overhead as people waited in line at a food truck that opened up in the middle of the freeway after a fatal tanker truck explosion closed all lanes of the 105 in #Hawthorne. More on the crash from #CBSLA: https://t.co/nbWWJwsZLP @StephatCBS2 pic.twitter.com/QJ81jJ9oIU — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersTV) August 24, 2018

https://twitter.com/tracylynneclark/status/1009810806551261187?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1009810806551261187&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdallas.eater.com%2F2018%2F6%2F21%2F17488874%2Fdallas-food-truck-feeds-stranded-drivers-high-five-shutdown

Hopefully there was a Porta-Potty truck stuck somewhere nearby.