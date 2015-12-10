Fool’s Gold Records’ Latest Signee Gives A-Trak’s Recent Single a Darker Electronic Touch

Montreal producer A-Trak’s latest single “We All Fall Down” featuring British singer Jamie Lidell is breezy, cloud nine house music. With an ensuing remix EP for the track, others, including recent Fool’s Gold Records signee Dombresky are giving it their own touch.

French producer Dombresky first came to the attention of A-Trak a few months back during a remix competition for “We All Fall Down.” Not only did he nab a spot on the forthcoming EP, but also landed a deal to release his own Reaching Perfection EP on Fool’s Gold in early 2016.

Regarding his work on “We All Fall Down,” Dombresky tells THUMP, “My inspiration for this remix came almost right away. I love the original vibe and just wanted to add my little personal touch so the track fits in my world and is a bit more punchy for my DJ sets.”

Punchy indeed. The French artist reworks the catchy vocals of the original while dialing up electro and future house vibes. The result is a discernibly darker, more energetic version that’s clearly festival ready.

A-Trak’s “We All Fall Down” remix EP is out tomorrow, Dec 11 on Fool’s Gold Records.

