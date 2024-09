Fool’s Gold has announced a special gift for Xmas, (and no, it’s not a EP’s worth of remixes by A-Trak) — a speaker that looks exactly like the gas can in your garage.

The “Diesel Power” Bluetooth Speaker was manufactured by The Boomcase and is now available Xmas orders. To really get your motor going, watch the Instragram promo video for the speaker featuring motorcycles engines and blades cutting metal in an explosion of metallic sparks.