Footage Shows an Actual Real Life Tornado Tearing Through an Australian Dance Festival

Festivals are such a bummer sometimes. Yes the music is good, but then there’s the not going for a shit, the camping, the over-priced food and drink, the tornados. “Say whaaaaaat?” I hear you say in that mildly problematic voice you do, “tornados?” Yes, you read it correctly, and you can read it again if you don’t believe me. This video clip, which I have helpfully embedded below for you, shows an actual fucking tornado making an appearance at Earthcore Festival in Australia this year. I don’t know much/anything about Earthcore, but judging by this video—and the festival’s name—I can only assume it is some sort of terrifying pagan, psy-trance ritual wherein the elements of the planet are summouned using only the finest in gabber and ragga.

The video also acts as a useful guide as to what you should do in the event of a tornado. Should this ever happen to you, do as the video suggests and… 1) Wear a shit trilby, 2) Run towards the tornado, 3) Flap your arms at said tornado. This should quell the storm and save everyone in the vicinity.

Enjoy the strangely stoned terror for yourself below.