Footballer to Make History As First Ever Trans Athlete to Win Olympic Medal

A Canadian football player is set to become the first openly trans athlete to receive an Olympic medal.

Quinn, who goes by just one name, will win either gold or silver in Friday’s final after Canada beat the US women’s national team in the semi-finals.

Videos by VICE

Last year the 25-year-old publicly announced they are transgender, non-binary and would use they/them pronouns.

The midfielder, who has played for the national team since the age of 16, has spoken previously about the importance of LGBTQ representation within sports.

“Athletics is the most exciting part of my life and it brings me the most joy,” they told CBC Sports. “If I can allow kids to play the sports they love, that’s my legacy and that’s what I’m here for.”

Quinn moves past USA’s Lindsey Horan in this week’s Olympic semi-final. Photo: MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images

Much focus has been on the history-making trans athletes in this year’s Olympics. Earlier this week, Laurel Hubbard made history as one of the first openly trans athletes to compete in the games. Hubbard exited the games after she failed to register a successful lift.

The Canadian national team will meet Sweden, who beat Australia 1-0 to make it to the finals.