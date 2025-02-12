For $25 or Less, You Can Take Advantage of a Wild Capcom Sale Between Two Websites

Capcom has an absolutely insane deal going on at the moment hosted between two websites. The first, Fanatical, has a “Build Your Own Capcom Bundle.” You can take advantage of a few deals here, but at the most, for $25? You can own four high-profile Capcom titles out of Ghost Trick, The Great Ace Attorney, Onimusha, and various Resident Evil and Mega Man titles! (Seriously, you could save yourself hundreds of dollars if you’ve been holding out for good Capcom deals.)

But if that wasn’t crazy enough, the Humble Bundle website arguably has an even more unhinged Capcom deal. (Admittedly, though, you have to really love fighting games to get the most out of this one.) For a minimum of $20, you can get the “Arcade Classics and Fighters Pack.” Which contains 70 games. A group that would usually cost over $200, now condensed to $20.

Videos by VICE

“Hit your friends with a punishing Shoryuken in our Capcom Arcade Classics & Fighters Pack. Dive into a robust collection of Street Fighter titles including Street Fighter V – Championship Edition and Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, and fantastic arcade titles like Mega Man and Final Fight. Get hyped for tournament season, test your skills, and help support the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals with your purchase,” the description for the bundle states.

Screenshot: Capcom

you know what, capcom, I’m not even mad ‘okami hd’ isn’t among the games on sale

But since you’re here, Okami HD is $20 on Steam right now. Yes, it’s one game, but damn if Okami isn’t a 20/10 experience. But, we’ve done that dance, so I won’t harp on it too much. …It’s funny because if it wasn’t for Fanatical’s bundle, I would’ve completely forgotten about Dead Rising 4. I don’t have fond memories of that game as a former DR hardcore fan. Truthfully, I don’t even want to talk about it. Capcom, you’ve been on a good-guy streak. Maybe give Frank West the respect he deserves at some point, yeah?

Also, we still want Viewtiful Joe and Breath of Fire. No, we won’t forget. Yes, we will forgive you of your trespasses.