For $250 a Night, You Can Sleep in the Apartment Where Kurt Cobain Wrote Some of Nirvana’s Biggest Songs

If you ever wanted to sleep where Kurt Cobain slept, now’s your chance. The owners of an Olympia, Washington apartment where the Nirvana frontman once lived have turned it into an Airbnb.

For $250 a night, grunge fans can eat, sleep, and do whatever else in the same place where Cobain wrote some of Nirvana’s biggest songs. The home sits at 114 Pear St NE. Inside, the home is decorated with lots of pictures, posters, and memorabilia. It also features a nice backyard and a garage/shed where Cobain and Nirvana kept their gear.

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In a message on the Airbnb listing, the lister wrote, “Quiet and charming downtown Olympia studio, fully furnished, queen bed, serene backyard with amazing cherry tree. A unique opportunity to take in some local music history. Includes wifi and cable.”

Kurt Cobain lived in a quaint little Olympia home ahead of Nirvana’s big breakout

They add that the space is a “unique opportunity to experience a one-of-a-kind vibe for musicians, artists, and writers. An eclectic space with musical history.”

Additionally, the Olympia Historical Society has also detailed some specifics about the home. “The unassuming house at 114 Pear St NE was erected around 1914 and is a triplex, with two apartments on the street and a small third apartment in the rear,” they shared. “Musician Kurt Cobain lived in this house between 1989 and 1991 and, according to sources, wrote about 75% of his total lifetime output here.”

The OHS continued: “The house has become a Mecca for Nirvana, Cobain, and grunge fans, although it is not inventoried or marked in any way. Nirvana’s first hit, ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, was inspired by graffiti written on the wall of this apartment by Bikini Kill artist Kathleen Hanna.”

Airbnb visitors have lots to say about Kurt Cobain’s home

The Kurt Cobain Airbnb house has already had lots of visitors, many of whom have great things to say about it.

“A very special place,” one person penned. “Still can’t quite believe we stayed here. Many of the fixtures and fittings that Kurt would have used are intact (the shower, sink, taps, some door handles, the kitchen cabinets, etc., and probably much more. Many notable photos are also taken in the Garden.”

Another visitor offered: “The stay at Kurt Cobain’s apartment was magical and something very special. We will never forget it. You immediately felt at home in the apartment, and Kelli furnished the apartment as if Kurt were still living there today. You can find a lot of attention to detail there. There’s also a lot of Nirvana/grunge reading material.”

They concluded their post: “I can recommend the apartment to any Nirvana fan!”

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc