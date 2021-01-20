For One Last Time, Greta Thunberg Trolled Trump on Twitter

As Donald Trump left the White House for the last time, Greta Thunberg fired a final parting shot.

Back in September of 2019, Trump used his Twitter account (remember that?) to mock the climate activist, then aged 16, for a passionate speech at a UN summit. Thunberg, Trump wrote, “seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

Thunberg didn’t forget. As Trump boarded Marine One for the last time as president, she tweeted:

He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! pic.twitter.com/G8gObLhsz9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 20, 2021

Thunberg has a track record of outwitting Trump, an adult man, on social media: She previously adopted Trump’s sarcastic comments about her as her Twitter bio in 2019.

That same year, when she was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year, President Trump inexplicably tweeted: “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

When Trump tweeted baseless election fraud claims last November, Thunberg again turned a prior insult against him.

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter in the aftermath of the attack on the Capitol due to fears over a further incitement of violence. So unless he looked over Melania’s shoulder on the flight down to Florida, he will – not for the first time – not even be aware he’s been outsmarted by a teenager.