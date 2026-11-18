In the Star Trek universe, the USS Enterprise (the original one captained by Kirk) was partially built on Earth, in San Francisco specifically, but most of its construction and assembly happened in Earth’s orbit.

Now, in 2026, real-life science is giving us a glimpse of how a manufacturing project of that magnitude could possibly happen: a robot, or a series of them, might just build it themselves. If that happens, we’ll look back on this moment, when a robot built a structure in space for the very first time, as when we first started developing cool spaceships for future space communists to tool around in.

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As reported by New Scientist, Caltech aerospace engineer Sergio Pellegrino and his team, backed by a DARPA initiative exploring new orbital manufacturing techniques, launched a sophisticated robotic arm called an ASTRA (Autonomous In-Space Tensioned Reflector Assembly) into space from California, where it began piecing together a 1.4-meter radio antenna out of composite tubes and joints.

and it did it entirely on its own, with zero instructions from astronauts.

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We Might Be One Step Closer to Building Real-Life Starships Thanks to This Robot

Historically, our approach to orbital construction began and ended with astronauts doing it, getting as close to a look at Earth as you can get without physically being on it. But that work was usually for relatively small-scale projects.

If humanity has dreams of exploring the farthest reaches of space, we’re going to need to learn how to build big structures, like gigantic solar arrays and maybe even livable habitats, that won’t fit inside a cargo bay. Stuff will have to be built in space, and since it’s way too dangerous, time-consuming, and ultimately wildly expensive to have humans do it, maybe we can have robots do it instead?

Baby steps, of course. ASTRA isn’t fabricating materials out there in Earth’s orbit. It’s essentially putting together a complex LEGO set and calling it quits. It’s a small project, but a big one that might one day be seen as the start of humanity’s robotic construction fleet among the stars.