A TAIL of Forbidden Love: Are Justin Bieber’s Monkey and the IKEA Monkey an Item?

This article is part of #ClickDay on Noisey, where we celebrate the shameless art of tabloid journalism.

Remember the IKEA monkey? The adorable coat-clad little fella spotted roaming around an IKEA? OMG of course you do. Well what if he was getting it on with that monkey Justin Bieber had for a while?

We have no evidence of this happening… but we have no evidence of it not happening either! Imagine the handsome famous monkeys as they engage in the type of coitus only two celeb primates can share.

This is something we greatly enjoy reporting on, the monkey sex. There is no story of monkey procreation will not tirelessly report on, this is our promise to you.