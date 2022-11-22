Our Favorite Face Vibrator Is Over 30% Off for Black Friday

The holidays are truly on our metaphorical doorstep, and if fighting through a sea of fellow travelers, attempting to cook a turkey in an apartment-sized oven, and managing small talk with your distant relatives wasn’t difficult enough, there’s that whole issue of staying on top of the season’s biggest deals. But here at VICE, we work smarter, not harder, and that’s why we like to stay on top of holiday sales and then shop those crazy sales for all the gifts we have to grab for our partners, our parents, and our four-legged friends. After all, it’s all the same stuff—but cheaper! Why wouldn’t you wanna save some dough?

You know what people love? Vibrating stuff. Massagers, “massagers,” and in the case of Foreo, massaging face and beard cleaners. For the uninitiated, Foreo (which is a play on “For Everyone”; the name is a nod to the founder’s love of Queen’s legendary song “Heaven For Everyone”) is a brand obsessed with self-care. The Swedish brand (of course it’s Swedish; go figure) built its reputation on skincare but has since expanded into a variety of spa-like tech that’s designed to help everyone feel and look their best, from beardos to baddies. Ease the shopping stress for yourself (in more ways than one) with Foreo’s blockbuster Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, with savings up to 50% off a slew of high-tech, aesthetically pleasing gear that brings a buzzing, brushing experience into your otherwise drab apartment bathroom.

Videos by VICE

Foreo built its reputation on its Luna face cleansing brush, a soft silicone brush (built for men and women) that’s designed to not just remove over 99% of dirt and oil from the skin, but also massage the skin at 16 different intensities. According to Foreo, not only are silicone brushes easier to clean and keep bacteria at bay, the Luna’s micropulse massaging features also help boost blood circulation (and, by extension, lead to a brighter complexion). Yes, the ladies love it (unsurprisingly), but it has also become popular for its ability to power-wash facial hair—think of it as the equivalent of taking goatees, Rumplestiltskin beards, and mixology-bartender mustaches through a relaxing car wash. And like we said, everyone loves vibrating stuff. Taki crumbs, begone.

That same massaging tech can be found in Foreo’s Bear, which Foreo claims is, “the world’s first FDA-cleared medical microcurrent device”, using two metallic spheres (which make the device look like a caricatured cub—hence the name) to deliver little tiny zaps of electricity to your face at home, massaging—according to Foreo—69 muscles in the face and neck (nice) and, studies show, helping to tighten skin (without having to make any Botox appointments).

Speaking of making your daily routine feel more luxurious, Foreo’s Issa electric toothbrush taps into the same silicone brush and multi-intensity massaging technology (seen in pieces like the Luna) to bring that same level of TLC to your tongue, teeth, and gums. A smart timer doesn’t just remind you when you’ve brushed for the dentist-recommended two minutes, but it also buzzes when you need to move your brushing to a new quadrant of the mouth. Now, when someone claims you have a “dirty mouth,” you’ll know it’s more about your language choices at the dinner table than your oral hygiene. Eat your heart out, Orbit.

We know your brain is still a couple of weeks away from reaching full panic mode about gift shopping, but that’s why we’re bringing you the good ideas now, before you’re in a constant state of hangover, indigestion, and reprocessing of your traumatic family dynamic. Foreo’s suite of gear is a solid choice for bringing some spa-like tech into the comfort of your home (Turkish cotton robe optional). With its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals lasting all the way up until December 4 and promising up to 50% off, Foreo is offering a chance to actually score some serious R&R this holiday shopping season. Besides, who couldn’t benefit from a multi-speed face massage?

Shop the Luna, the Bear, and more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals at Foreo.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.