A Milan Theater Will Be Bathed in a Forest of Light

Visitors to this year’s Milan Furniture Fair will step into a new kind of forest—one composed entirely of light. Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto was commissioned by fashion brand COS to create the installation, which will be installed in a former movie theater. The forest effect will be created by spotlights that beam down in the shape of trees. “These lights pulsate and constantly undergo transience of state and flow. People meander through this forest, as if lured by the charm of the light. Light and people interact with one another, its existence defining the transition of the other,” writes Fujimoto. “Once, this place was a theatre. Adopting the use of spotlight is an idea of homage. The spotlight becomes an interface which connects fashion, space and forest as a form of architecture.’’

The installation will be on view from April 12th through the 17th. For more information about Sou Fujimoto’s work, click here.

