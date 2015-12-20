Forest Swords Given Late Production Credit To Film Score

For last month’s climate change summit in Paris, filmmakers Mark Donne and Joe Morris released a short film about climate change lobbying, La Fête (est Finie). While originally it was stated the Massive Attack’s 3D and the British Hip-Hop group Young Fathers scored the soundtrack, another production credit has recently come to light: Forest Swords’s Matthew Barnes.

The producer’s signature sounds of indigenous instrumentation can be heard throughout the score. There hasn’t been a stated reason for the delayed accreditation. If anything, it’s a nice placeholder as we await the follow-up to his excellent 2013 album Engravings. Watch it below.