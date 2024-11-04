Forget ‘Gran Turismo’ and ‘Forza Motorsport,’ ‘Wreckfest’ Is the Best Racing Game You All Need to Be Playing

Anyone who says rubbin’ ain’t racin’ has never played Wreckfest. Maybe it’s the midwesterner in me. But, my Wisconsin pride can beam brightly while I’m ripping around dirt tracks in the ultimate hillbilly simulator. Sure, I can’t deny the appeal of a full racing simulator like Gran Turismo and Forza Motorsport. However, do either of those games feel like a Lynyrd Skynyrd music video come to life? I didn’t think so.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

‘Wreckfest’ Is the All-You-Can-Eat Buffet of Racing Games

More Wacky Races than iRacing, Wreckfest puts you behind the wheel of a legally indistinguishable vehicle that looks just enough like something you could drive in real life. These junkyard beauties are ready to hit the track, and it’s up to you to command these metal machines to victory. Disregard everything you know about proper racing. You’ll need to whip out all of the dirty tricks in your book to take home a victory here.

You don’t need to worry about being polite here. Smashing and crashing is the name of the game in Wreckfest. If you aren’t slamming into the competition to get extra points, a maneuver that is strongly frowned upon in other racing games, are you even playing this game right? There is something incredibly satisfying about letting our intrusive thoughts win in a game like this, especially when it’s encouraged along the way.

Now, beyond the demolition derby aspect of Wreckfest, what helps it stand out among the crowd of other racing games you could be devoting your time to? I’m very glad you asked. It’s just pure carnage in its most entertaining form. You never know how a race is going to pan out. You could be holding the lead with no issues, and next thing you know, you’re spinning out because someone rammed you in the back so hard that your trunk is now flapping like a sock in the wind.

It also features some of, if not the absolute best car damage models in the business. Most games like Gran Turismo and Forza Motorsport have to shy away from showing vehicles busted and bruised beyond their greatest comprehension. In Wreckfest? There’s a good chance you’ll be finishing the race on just your frame.

You Got a Fast Car, and I Want a Ticket to Anywhere

Wreckfest is a novel idea and would be quite fun, even if the driving wasn’t exactly stellar. But, guess what? The driving on display is arcade perfection. There’s nothing quite like hitting a turn at 50+ MPH and hearing the engine scream as you slam through it. It’s a game where you can hand a controller to a non-gamer, and they can still have fun smashing into everything.

The unique damage model, alongside the remarkable physics of strewn objects, makes every race feel different. All in all, races have the same goal as every other racing game on the market. Cross the finish line in first place, and you’ll get more points than your opponents. But it feels nice to just wipe out a few racers on the way to the checkered flag.

I can easily describe Wreckfest best as “junk food.” It’s not going to be the most “in-depth” racing simulator on the market. You can’t manually adjust every piece of the vehicle to make it perform exactly as you want it to. It’s just the right game to jump into casually with your buddies, smash things, and make cars go zoom. And, damn, if it doesn’t do it perfectly along the way.