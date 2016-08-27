Forget Onion Rings—It’s Bhaji Time

Onions. Flour. Spices. Oil. You’re gonna make onion rings, right? Wrong. It’s bhaji time.

These blossom-shaped bhaji not only look cooler than rings, but have way more surface area for all of that spicy, crunchy coating. It’s science—bhaji science.

Videos by VICE

RECIPE: Onion Bhajis

But as with any deep-fried onion delicacy, you’re gonna want a cool, acidic dip to cut through all of that battered beauty, and we have something leaps and bounds beyond your usual spicy mayonnaise. It’s a pickled lime mayo dip packed with so much flavour that it will leave those who eat it speechless, and powerless before your culinary prowess.

And don’t worry about the 40 garlic cloves of garlic. The pickle recipe is intended to last you for the long haul, because you’ll definitely be making these bhaji again.