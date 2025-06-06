Forget ‘Silksong’, Forget ‘Death Stranding 2’, ‘Felt That Boxing’ Is the Best SGF Announcement of All Time

Sesame Street Boxing. Puppets that aren’t afraid to throw hands. The fate of an orphanage lies in the flimsy hands of a knockoff Muppet, and I was screaming at my screen the entire time. While I was tossing dollar bills and plenty of change at my computer screen, Felt That Boxing still isn’t out. A game that isn’t afraid to take risks or try something new, imagine if Elmo decided to try and challenge someone in the WBC for a belt. That’s what this underdog story is all about, and I don’t care what anyone says. This was the highlight of the show for me, and the game that immediately sprang to the top of my wishlist.

Screenshot: Summer Game Fest

I Figured Something Beyond Puppet Punch-Out Would Have Stolen the Show for Me, but ‘Felt That Boxing’ Is So Good

Growing up in the ’90s, I was absolutely heartbroken to leave Punch-Out! behind with the Wii. It seems that plenty of developers share that feeling with me, as they continue to make a spiritual successor to one of the greatest boxing games of all time. But this time around, slapstick comedy and puppet punches take the center stage in Felt That Boxing. It looks like an Adult Swim television show brought to life, and the near-photorealistic graphics are just the icing on this hilariously delicious cake.

Play video Video via GamersPrey on YouTube Video via GamersPrey on YouTube

I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing. Sure, it mentions that it’s “in-engine”, but good God. I don’t care if this is the most 3/10 game ever created. I’m going to be jumping into this as soon as it’s available. Felt That Boxing is one of the goofiest premises that I’ve ever seen in my life. With the fate of an orphanage sitting on our fuzzy little shoulders, though? It’s up to us to make sure we can save them. Or they’re all going to die. No pressure or anything, right? I just hope we can customize our puppet, because I need to make a little fuzzy Mike Tyson as soon as possible. Whoever thought of this idea? I thank you with every fiber of my being for this.