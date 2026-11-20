GTA 6 has made it a lot more difficult to wreak havoc the way that you’re used to. Cops are more difficult to grapple with, especially if you’re a bit more ruthless. Even the NPCs don’t just roll over and die when you antagonize them or try to steal their cars. Instead, they’ll at the very least fight back, if not crash out completely and pull out their own guns.

Still, that hasn’t necessarily stopped people from trying anyway. In the vein of old Grand Theft Auto games, people still want to go around cause some chaos and do some things in a world they wouldn’t otherwise. With that, players are going to gravitate towards certain songs as the soundtracks to their wild crime sprees.

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Thankfully, GTA 6 clearly doesn’t lack in the music department. There are dozens of fantastic songs in seemingly every genre you could imagine. Moreover, some of them are tailor made for the kind of mindless violence that prudes used to complain about when Grand Theft Auto first came out.

Consequently, for anyone looking to bypass all of Rockstar’s warnings about the consequences of unnecessary violence, we picked three songs that serve as strong backdrops to such absurdist chaos.

Three GTA 6 Songs That Practically Beg You to cause some Chaos

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“Knuck if You Buck” by Crime Mob and Lil Scrappy

“Knuck If You Buck” in any setting is liable to incite riots and spark fights in real life already. Hearing it in a video game like Grand Theft Auto would only multiply the effect tenfold. The opening lines alone essentially antagonize you to embrace your worst instincts. “Yeah, well, I’ma gat-toting, pistol holding n***a on your damn street,” Crime Mob rapper Lil Jay grunts.

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“Master of Puppets” by Metallica

GTA 6 didn’t necessarily reinvent the wheel when it came to their heavy metal station. Enough Metallica and Slayer will scratch the itch for some hard rock, even if it’s just the hits. In terms of what plays on The Chamber 106.6, “Master of Puppets” might be the most fitting for outrageous violent displays. The searing guitar riffs and James Hetfield’s primal commands to “obey your master” intrance players while mowing down random civilians.

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“Need a Little Time off for Bad Behavior” by David Allan Coe

Grand Theft Auto always allows people to channel their inner outlaw. The laws don’t apply to them and they can go out guns blazing until they’re wasted without consequences. Naturally, that would necessitate the right kind of country for anyone thinking they’re a cowboy. “Need a Little Time off for Bad Behavior” sees David Allan Coe fed up with all the niceties he has to endure just to put food on his plate. In the chorus, he sighs that “the devil in me done been asleep too long.”

Rather than enact that in real life, a game like GTA 6 allows a domain for people to exorcise those feelings.

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