Forget Your Lifespan. It’s Time to Start Focusing on Your Soulspan.

We hear a lot about our lifespans, or the length of time we are expected to live. Our lifespans deal more with our physical health and presence on Earth, and less with the quality of our time spent here. That, according to therapists, would be referred to as a “soulspan.”

What Is a Soulspan?

According to Sharon Horesh Bergquist, M.D., in her Psychology Today article on the topic, “In essence, soulspan can be defined as the extent to which we feel fully alive from experiencing joy, satisfaction, and meaning throughout our lives. We build our soulspan through the energy and fulfillment we gain from connecting, creating, and contributing.”

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Bergquist breaks down the concept of soulspan into three “dimensions”: joy (how you emotionally experience life), satisfaction (how you evaluate and live your life), and meaning (how your life connects to something larger).

“It’s a concept that invites you to think about your life in the most expansive way,” Dr. Frank Lipman, a Functional Medicine Pioneer, writes on his website. “Put it this way—a long life is wonderful, but a big life, packed with meaning and human connection, is even better. And so, soul span is less about the nuts and bolts of everyday living and more about the grand journey of the soul as it goes through various stages of growth, learning, and connecting.”

Nurturing Your Soulspan

There are countless ways you can tend to your soulspan, and each one is unique to the individual. What might fill one person’s cup could deplete the other, so it’s important to understand your own wants and needs.

Here are a few tips for tending to your soulspan.

1. Find Your Purpose

Personally, I feel most myself when I’m living in alignment with my purpose every day. As a writer, this means I’m dedicating time to my craft, working on my novel or drafting poetry at some point each day. This fills my soul and helps me feel productive and “purposeful,” so to speak. While we certainly don’t have to earn our place in this world, finding and fulfilling your purpose might give you that sense of belonging most humans crave.

2. Focus on Connection

As mentioned above, belonging to a community or even a small group of friends can help us feel more supported in our lives. Connection helps us feel less alone and more aligned with ourselves and something “greater” than ourselves. This is why so many people value religion or spirituality. When you connect to others—or even just to a passion or purpose—you likely experience a deeper sense of fulfillment.

For example, though I’m an introverted writer with individual friendships rather than a social “group,” I find connection in one-on-one relationships and even in my own books/poetry. Writing (and sharing my words) is how I communicate with the rest of the world.

3. Practice Presence

According to Bergquist, we experience joy through presence. In today’s fast-paced, highly distracted world, it’s important to slow down and let yourself exist in each moment. Practice mindfulness and gratitude, stop to smell the roses, really taste the food you’re eating, and listen to your loved ones while engaged in conversation.