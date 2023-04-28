Foria’s Breast Oil Is Another Great Reason to Massage Your Boobs

The skincare industry is saturated with serums and lotions for every nook and cranny of the human body, from facial creams to “banana hand milk,” so why not create a body oil specifically for breasts? In a world where our feet are blessed with glycolic peel sheet masks (all hail Baby Foot), it’s high time that we, the breasted, were given an oil designed specifically for pampering our chest. That’s where Foria’s Breast Oil comes in.

Foria, the wellness company behind some of our favorite lubes and sexual wellness items, has formulated an oil with yarrow, frankincense, violet, and pine to create “an easy and loving ritual” that aims to “increase your awareness and connection to your breasts while supporting your wellbeing.” In woo-woo layman’s terms, it wants to give your breasts a spa day, everyday.

I have nothing against lathering my chest in Lubriderm like the rest of my body, but there is something to be said about a product that is designed to re-center celebration around your breasts. As an amateur herbalist, I’ve often read that frankincense, in addition to smelling amazing, can be a great antibacterial agent; I’ve also been a long-standing fan of essential pine oils, because they’re often rich in vitamins C and A, and make me smell like a redwood forest. If Foria wants to bottle-up that goodness in a cohesive, elegant vial of ambrosia just for my tatas, I’m down. Plus, customers can get a free bottle of the oil with every purchase over $75 until May 21; just add that sweet nectar to your cart, and apply the code VICE before check out.

Thus far, the oil has earned an impressive 4.5-star average rating on Amazon, where reviewers praise everything from its herbaceous aroma to the benefits of using it during self-administered breast exams. One Amazon customer writes that they initially bought the oil for sensual play, but have since found that “it helps with monthly self exams, and actually makes me more inclined to do them on a regular basis”; another reviewer writes, “[It has] a very mild woodsy scent. My skin absorbed it nicely, and didn’t make me feel tacky. My skin just felt smooth.”

As someone who tends to veer away from flowery perfumes, loves sensual body oils, and definitely likes getting my boobs rubbed, Foria’s potion feels like a no-brainer.

Here’s to boobs, and the people who love ‘em.

Purchase Foria’s Intimacy Breast Oil here.

